Cops: Woman with ‘Power of Attorney’ steals $27,000

WATSONTOWN— After two and a half years of allegedly committing theft and fraud, an Elysburg woman is facing charges. Watsontown police have filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Anna Radel. They say she had ‘Power of Attorney’ for the victim and wrote and cashed 56 checks plus made 7 debits withdrawals from the victim’s personal bank account.

Radel was arraigned April 21 on charges on identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and other related charges. She was released on $5,000 unsecured supervised bail. Radel says drug addiction to heroin and pain killers was the reason for her actions.