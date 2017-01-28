Cops: No names yet on fatal crash in Montour County

DANVILLE – Police in Montour County say they won’t release the names of the people involved in a fatal crash Friday until the investigation is complete. At least one person died, and several were seriously injured in the three car wreck about 2:30pm. Route 11 was closed during the afternoon rush hour, and reopened about 7pm.

Mahoning Township Police do say four people were involved, two drivers, and one of the passengers, all of whom were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. A third driver was not injured. The Montour County coroner was called to the scene and an accident reconstruction investigator was summoned. The Daily Item quotes the coroner as saying a Danville man in his 50’s died in the head-on wreck.