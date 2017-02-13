Home
Cooking accident causes a fire in Shamokin

Ali Stevens | |

Photo: Northumberland County Fire Companies (Facebook Page)

SHAMOKIN — Fire that destroyed a third floor apartment in Shamokin was caused by a cooking accident.  The fire started around 11 p.m.  at 355 W. Spruce Street.

The News Item reports Gabrielle Poplaski and her boyfriend, Anthony Durio, were trying to deep-fry a dessert, sparking the fire.  The apartment was destroyed in the blaze.  The owner of the building is Roy Whitehair of Catawissa, who is insured.  The tenants are not insured.  Four others were displaced by the fire.  No injuries were reported.  (Ali Stevens)

