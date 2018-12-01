Convicted State Rep. receives probation: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/1/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state representative convicted of taking $4,000 in bribes from a confidential informant received probation Friday from a judge who was critical of the undercover investigation that snared her. Democratic Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 23 months of probation and ordered to repay the money to the state attorney general’s office.

Neither Lowery Brown nor her defense attorney would say whether she intended to resign immediately. She was unopposed and won a sixth term in the Nov. 6 election, but officials say her felony bribery conviction makes her ineligible under the state constitution to hold office. “I’m deeply sorry and extremely remorseful that my actions have taken me from my community,” Lowery Brown told Judge Scott Evans.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania will be the first state to receive funding as part of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s charity donation of $50 million to help fight the nation’s opioid epidemic. Bloomberg Philanthropies will give at least $10 million in funding to Pennsylvania to reduce opioid deaths. Pennsylvania had the highest number of drug overdose deaths in 2017 among all states and twice as many as in 2014. Nearly 5,400 Pennsylvania residents died of drug overdoses in 2017.

Pennsylvania’s rate of 44.3 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents is more than double the national average. Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s confident the partnership will mark a turning point in the state’s efforts. Bloomberg Philanthropies says over the next three years it’ll help up to 10 states address the causes of opioid addiction and strengthen prevention and treatment programs.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — A Penn State University student group is helping soothe sick students with a chicken soup delivery service. The Daily Collegian reports Penn State Hillel’s Chicken Soup Hotline program runs Monday through Thursday. Student manager Matt Altman says the Jewish student life group offers free “kosher-style matzah ball soup in chicken and vegetable options.”

The soup is prepared every month at a kosher kitchen in the university’s spiritual center before it’s frozen. Students then reheat and deliver the soup to their sniffling peers on campus and in the downtown area. Noah Bender, who supervisors the soup operation, says donations from across the country support activities like the hotline. Bender says the program has helped him gain valuable managerial experience while supporting fellow students.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book. Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s memoir “Living History” needed a month to sell 1 million copies.

Former President George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton’s “My Life” quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million. “Becoming,” which came out Nov. 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. The former first lady is in the midst of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A District of Columbia clerk and a supervisor refused to accept a New Mexico man’s state driver’s license as he sought a marriage license because she and her supervisor believed New Mexico was a foreign country. Gavin Clarkson told the Las Cruces Sun-News it happened Nov. 20 at the District of Columbia Courts Marriage Bureau as he tried to apply for a marriage license.

After approaching the clerk for a license and showing his New Mexico ID, Clarkson said the clerk told him he needed an international passport to get the marriage license. Clarkson said he protested to a supervisor, who also told him that he needed a foreign passport. The clerk finally concluded New Mexico was a state after Clarkson objected three times. The clerk granted the license to Clarkson and his fiancée.

“She thought New Mexico was a foreign country,” Clarkson said of the clerk. “All the couples behind us waiting in line were laughing.”

Scores & Skeds

Penn State men’s basketball opens up Big 10 play today on WKOK at Maryland. Coverage begins at 12:30, tip-off at 1 p.m. Then Catch the SEC Championship game later today on WKOK, as Alabama takes on Georgia in Atlanta. Coverage begins at Penn State basketball.

Bucknell men’s basketball hosts Monmouth today at 2 p.m. from Sojka Pavilion. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on Eagle 107.

PIAA Class 2A State Semifinal= Southern Columbia 42, Philadelphia West Catholic 6…It’ll be a rematch of last year’s state title game as the Tigers will face Wilmington Friday at 1 p.m. at HersheyPark Stadium.

College Wrestling: No. 1 and defending national champion Penn State cruises past Bucknell 42-3, in Penn State’s first ever dual meet at Sojka Pavilion.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Philadelphia 123 Washington 98 Final Detroit 107 Chicago 88 Final Utah 119 Charlotte 111 Final Boston 128 Cleveland 95 Final 2OT Memphis 131 Brooklyn 125 Final Oklahoma City 124 Atlanta 109 Final Miami 106 New Orleans 101 Final Houston 136 San Antonio 105 Final Orlando 99 Phoenix 85 Final L.A. Lakers 114 Dallas 103 Final Denver 113 Portland 112 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final OT Florida 3 Buffalo 2 Final Washington 6 New Jersey 3 Final OT Anaheim 2 Carolina 1 Final Calgary 4 L.A. Kings 1 Final OT St. Louis 3 Colorado 2 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Final (10) Washington 10 (17) Utah 3 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (9) Michigan St. 78 Rutgers 67 Final (22) Wisconsin 72 (14) Iowa 66 Final Radford 62 (17) Texas 59 Final (21) Buffalo 96 Milwaukee 77 Final (25) Mississippi St. 65 Dayton 58 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Milwaukee at N-Y Knicks 5:00 p.m. Brooklyn at Washington 7:00 p.m. Golden State at Detroit 7:00 p.m. Boston at Minnesota 8:00 p.m. Chicago at Houston 8:00 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland 8:00 p.m. Indiana at Sacramento 10:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE San Jose at Ottawa 1:00 p.m. Dallas at Vancouver 4:00 p.m. N-Y Rangers at Montreal 7:00 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Winnipeg at New Jersey 7:00 p.m. Columbus at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m. Detroit at Boston 7:00 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona 8:00 p.m. Chicago at Nashville 8:00 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton 10:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL (1) Alabama at (4) Georgia 4:00 p.m. (2) Clemson at Pittsburgh 8:00 p.m. (9) Texas at (5) Oklahoma 12:00 p.m. (21) Northwestern at (6) Ohio St. 8:00 p.m. Memphis at (7) UCF 3:30 p.m. (25) Fresno St. at (19) Boise St. 7:45 p.m. Drake at (24) Iowa St. 12:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (1) Gonzaga at Creighton 2:00 p.m. Stanford at (2) Kansas 5:30 p.m. Stetson at (3) Duke 7:00 p.m. (5) Nevada at Southern Cal 4:30 p.m. (19) Purdue at (7) Michigan 3:30 p.m. UNC-Greensboro at (10) Kentucky 1:00 p.m. (12) Kansas St. at Marquette 2:30 p.m. CCSU at (13) Virginia Tech 5:00 p.m. (18) Oregon at Houston 9:00 p.m. (20) Texas Tech at Memphis 2:30 p.m. (21) Buffalo at San Francisco 10:30 a.m. (23) Villanova at La Salle 3:00 p.m. Penn St. at (24) Maryland 5:00 p.m.

