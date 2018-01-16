Contractors working to clear ice in Penns Creek

MILLMONT—We have an update on the ice jam in Penns Creek near Millmont. Tuesday, Union County officials are reporting that contractors were out with heavy equipment today removing a small island in Penns Creek and large ice cakes.

Union County Commissioner John Showers says crews were out today working to remove ice, “The County engaged two different contractors who were on site with equipment and they are removing a very tiny island with several trees below the Millmont Bridge, then try to loosen large ice cakes between that island the bridge and slightly above the bridge to try to get the flow going.”

The commissioners say the ice jam in Millmont has stranded hundreds of residents on the south side of the creek. The jam is at the base of the Millmont Road bridge and stretches almost a mile up the creek, diverting water from Penns Creek onto Creek Road and Millmont Road.

Commissioner Showers says the county is grateful for the cooperation from the state DEP, “At our meeting this morning and since then working with DEP there has been absolutely no hesitation from the state to allow the county to do what the county could do to approve the situation on the creek.”

Showers say crew were working on the creek until night fall Tuesday and will resume work Wednesday morning.