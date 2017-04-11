Contractor selected for Phase 2 of the Chestnut Street project in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Bids for construction for Phase 2 of the Chestnut Street project in Sunbury have been opened. G & R Charles of Port Trevorton was awarded the contract at the Sunbury City Council meeting on Monday with a low bid of $1,085,991.

Councilman Jim Eister said, “The actually did Phase 1 and did an excellent job and we are looking forward to working with them again in the future.”

Eister spoke about Phase 2 of the project, “We will start the project within about 30 days. We have a couple of other meetings to take care of with the contractors and the utility folks. And we will have another public meeting with the residents and the business people.”

Work will start at Seventh Street and continue west toward Third Street. The city will coordinate with local residents and businesses regarding parking, traffic circulation and street closures. Truck traffic will be routed to Market Street during construction. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2017 for this contract, which includes curb removal, milling, paving and stormwater improvements.

A separate contract will be done in spring 201, which will include sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, new concrete curbs, final paving and street lighting. (Ali Stevens)