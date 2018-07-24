Contentious Sunbury city council meeting

SUNBURY— What started as a usual Sunbury city council meeting turned chaotic after council voted 4 to 1 in favor to use all of the 2018 CDBG funds on the Reagan Street flood mitigation project, in turn not funding the Sunbury Wetland Project.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich, being very invested in the wetland project became visibly upset and went off the meeting agenda to read a public statement, “In my opinion as the Mayor of Sunbury, we are in a crisis right now regarding our city police department, our city budget and our city hall is completely in disarray and disorganized and a free for all with fingers being pointed in all directions instead of working together to find a solution.”

The Mayor also hung a large printout of a text message conversation between the five council members. The text was sent from Councilwoman Kremer to all five council members by accident when she thought she was texting councilman Reichner. The texts read “ Now we have to take pd away from Kurt. Give it to me or Chris”, “oh well”, “I thought it just went to Rick”.

The Mayor went on to accused the members of council of trying to disband the police department saying, “In my professional opinion as mayor, their combined agenda is to disband the police force and they are using our lack of officers right now to fuel their own personal goals.”

After the Mayor finished his statement members of the public began yelling at Councilwoman Kremer and Council Chris Reis. Councilman Chris Reis quickly defended himself saying, “Its irresponsible to not think about options, every single time I have brought up talking about potentially getting ride of the police department I have also brought up consolidating the police department. I have conversations with multiple police officers and since I’ve talked to them it wouldn’t make sense to get rid of the police department.”

After council members and the public settled down the Mayor announced the resignation of yet another police officer. This time Officer Vern Petty will be leaving the department. After a lengthy discussion council voted to hire two full-time officers on conditions. One officer needs to pass his civil service test and the other needs to graduate from police academy. You can read Mayor Karlovich’s full statement below.