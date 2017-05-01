Construction accident on the CSVT bridge site in Winfield

WINFIELD – Two workers were trapped under some rebar on one of the piers at the bridge site in Winfield as part of the CSVT project today. One of the workers was able to completely free himself while the other needed to be freed.

It took rescue crews about an hour to free the trapped worker. No injuries were reported although one of the workers was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

PennDot spokesman, Dave Thompson, says the amount of set back this incident causes is still undetermined. “The contractor will be reviewing that I’m sure.” (Christopher Elio)