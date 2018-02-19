Conflict on the SU Campus, former Gov and alt-right speaker raise ire

SELINSGROVE—In keeping with the University’s theme of the year, which is conflict, Susquehanna University has a series of events planned for the spring semester to “further civil and intellectual discourse on campus.” It is not without conflict.

March 20 at 6:30pm, conservative political commentator, Ben Shapiro will be speaking at the Degenstein Center Theater on campus. His talk will be sponsored by Young America’s Foundation, and will focus on the First Amendment on college campuses. Additionally, former Governor Edward Rendell will present a progressive’s view of America, April 11 at 7:30pm in the Stretansky Concert Hall.

These two events are organized by both the SU College Republicans and the SU College Democrats. The two groups are working together to provide a wide range of views that will further a political conversation on campus. The university says, “These events are intended for the campus community so there will be limited amount of tickets for the public. If you are interest in the Shapiro event you must pick up tickets for the event before March 12 at Susquehanna’s switchboard office. One ticket is available per person and you must show identification upon pick-up. Ticket information on the Rendell event will be announced closer to the event date. More information at susqu.edu/conflict.”

There is movement afoot to block Shapiro’s talk, social media reports indicate the Alt-Right speaker is the subject of the ‘Susquehanna Rising’ effort to ‘Shut Down Ben Shapiro.’ The group on Facebook says the speaker will be met with a counter demonstration against his racism and hate. Campus police are forewarned of ‘conflict’ on campus.