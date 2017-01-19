Congressman looks forward to Donald Trump inauguration

SUNBURY — One big Donald Trump supporter is looking forward to his inauguration on Friday. U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazleton) has been a supporter of Donald Trump from the beginning.

Barletta said, “My buttons will be popping on my shirt, you know, having a front row seat and knowing that I played a small role in helping Donald Trump become president. I reflect back to when I had endorsed him, one of the first in the country to do that. His chances at the time were less than one percent and my colleagues ridiculed me and laughed at me and made fun, but they’re not laughing at me now.”

Barletta said he feels good about his decision to endorse Trump, “I’m going to sit back and enjoy the fact that I did play a role and the role that the state of Pennsylvania played in putting him over the top was icing on the cake.”

After Trump was elected, Barletta was being considered for a position in Trump’s cabinet, but decided to withdraw from consideration to stay in his seat in congress. (Ali Stevens)