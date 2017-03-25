Congressman Barletta: Disappointed in pulling Obamacare repeal

SUNBURY – US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) was disappointed in the decision to pull the Obamacare repeal bill from consideration in Washington. In a statement to WKOK Friday night, the congressman said, “The president and House leadership decided that the best thing to do was to pull the bill. I am disappointed in today’s missed opportunity to provide much needed relief to millions of Americans suffering under Obamacare.”

The congressman from Hazelton went on to say, this is a failure of US government, “This is why the American people are so frustrated with Washington. Obamacare is failing, and it’s only going to get worse. As we move forward, we need to keep in mind that the American people sent us to Congress to work for them.” Barletta gave no indication what will happen to an immigration bill that was to be tied to the American Health Care Act’s passage.

Meantime, US Senator Robert Casey (D-US Sen. Pa) said he was pleased with the outcome, “TrumpCare wasn’t pulled down in the House of Representatives for lack of horse-trading among Congressional Republicans, but it failed today because Pennsylvanians and millions of Americans rallied and exposed this scheme for what it was: a massive tax cut for the wealthiest at the expense of middle class families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.”

Casey chastised Republican’s for saying the entire healthcare discussion is over, rather than working on fixes in the flaws in the Affordable Care Act.