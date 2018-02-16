Congressional map proposals are in: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds – February 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New proposals to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional districts rolled in Thursday in a high-stakes gerrymandering case, meeting a court-ordered deadline to submit maps of boundaries for the state Supreme Court to consider adopting for this year’s election. Submitting maps were the group of registered Democratic voters who sued successfully to invalidate the current map, plus Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democratic lawmakers and a group of Republican activists who intervened in the case. Republican lawmakers submitted a plan last week.

Pennsylvania’s congressional map is widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered. Upending it could boost Democrats nationally in their quest to capture control of the U.S. House and dramatically change the state’s predominantly Republican, all-male delegation. Meanwhile, sitting congressmen, dozens of would-be candidates and millions of voters could find themselves in different districts. Among many differences in the suggested maps are how many times the heavily populated Montgomery County is split up, which counties are packaged with the city of Reading and whether incumbent congressmen are kept in their districts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed a campaign rally scheduled for next week in the Pittsburgh area, the early political hotspot of 2018’s congressional elections. Trump’s campaign said the decision was out of respect and sympathy for the victims and survivors of the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead. It said another rally would be scheduled soon.

The rally would be Trump’s second visit to Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district, where a new Monmouth University poll shows a close race. Trump, Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have visited the district in recent weeks, ahead of March 13’s special election in a contest widely seen as a test of whether Trump’s party can stave off Democratic gains in the fall elections.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a Pittsburgh college student who sent an anonymous message to a teacher about using a sniper rifle from a rooftop has been charged with making terroristic threats. Investigators say 18-year-old Carnegie Mellon University student Derek Li sent the email through a class site on Feb. 7.

Authorities say Li told them he copied the message’s text from an online discussion board. A university faculty member received the message through an anonymous student feedback section that’s used as part of a course. Li told investigators he doesn’t have access to a gun. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney. In a statement sent Thursday to students and staff, interim university President Farnam Jahanian said the message “contained threatening language and deeply disturbing imagery.”

Lawmaker charged in hit-and-run with suspended license.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is facing charges that she left the scene of hit-and-run crash when she was driving a taxpayer-funded car with a suspended license. State Police say on Thursday that Delaware County Rep. Margo Davidson rear-ended a car while driving on a highway in January and left the scene before police arrived.

Police and court documents say the 55-year-old Democrat also received a summary charge when her taxpayer-funded car hit another vehicle while she was pulling out of a driveway. Davidson disputes a police report that says she’s to blame and tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that she’s going to plead not guilty to that Feb. 2 accident. Davidson says she paid a 2016 traffic ticket in Virginia that led to her license being suspended.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department is cutting fees for its state-sponsored program to help families save for college. Democratic state Treasurer Joe Torsella said Thursday that asset-based fees for its PA 529 Investment Plan account will drop, saving account holders about $17 million over five years.

The agency says lower costs are a result of renegotiated deals with the companies that keep records and handle investments for the program, Ascensus and Vanguard. The state’s two PA 529 programs together include about $4.6 billion in savings for current and future students in technical or career schools and colleges.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has pleaded guilty in a case where prosecutors say three children were so starved for food they peeled paint off the walls to survive. Both Joshua and Brandi Weyant pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy, false imprisonment, unlawful restraining and child endangerment.

Police acting on anonymous tip discovered the three children, a 6-year-old boy and two girls, ages 4 and 5, locked inside a room at the couple’s Halifax Township home in December. Prosecutors say two of the children were close to dying of malnutrition. While the Weyants raised the children, they were not their biological parents. Prosecutors say the children are in foster care. The Weyants face a minimum of 10 years in prison during their sentencing scheduled for May.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — In a huge upset, Tony Carr scored 16 of 30 points in the first half and Penn State beat No. 8 Ohio State 79-56. Mike Watkins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season while Shep Garner and Josh Reaves added 13 and 10 points apiece for the Nittany Lions, who won their sixth game in seven tries since beating the Buckeyes in Columbus on Jan. 25. The game was on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For a brief moment after the Las Vegas massacre last fall, Republicans and Democrats in Congress talked about taking a rare step to tighten the nation’s gun laws. Four months later, the only gun legislation that has moved in the House or Senate instead eases restrictions for gun owners. The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.

There’s little sign that the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school Wednesday will change that dynamic. The conversation at the Capitol Thursday followed a familiar pattern. Many Democrats revived calls for tighter gun laws, while Republicans focused on the mental health of the accused shooter.

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid’s meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they’re ordered.

Since it removed soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago, orders for it with Happy Meals have fallen 14 percent, the company said. Hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets will remain the main entrees on the Happy Meal menu. The Happy Meal, which has been around for nearly 40 years, has long been a target of health advocates and parents who link it to childhood obesity.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a 4.5 million dollar statue at a Philadelphia museum. According to an arrest affidavit, 24-year-old Michael Rohana was attending an ugly sweater party at the Franklin Institute shortly before last Christmas, when he entered the Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor exhibit. He reportedly took photos of himself while posing next to a statue known as The Cavalryman. Authorities say he then broke off and stole the statue’s left thumb.

NEW YORK (AP) — I guess it wasn’t meant to be. A New York City woman was looking for a man with yellow shoes that she met on the subway last October. So, she put up a 20-foot mural asking him to meet her on Valentine’s Day. Twenty-five-year-old Devin Custalow waited for nearly 30 minutes at the billboard, but he never showed up. She was surrounded by friends, family and plenty of cameras for the meeting that never came to pass — but her loved ones were on hand with a bouquet of flowers. Custalow says despite the outcome, the search for her mystery Valentine was a really great experience and she hopes she’s encouraged others to look for love.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northumberland Christian 66, Huntingdon Christian 36

Penns Valley 38, Clearfield 36

Selinsgrove 75, Jersey Shore 70

Southern Columbia 49, Bloomsburg 43

Tunkhannock 68, Berwick 55

Williamsport 61, West Scranton 58

Tri-Valley Tournament

Championship

Halifax 48, Juniata 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 43, Central Mountain 33

Berwick 53, Tunkhannock 26

Columbia-Montour 45, Neumann 21

Lewisburg 45, Mount Carmel 44

Loyalsock 45, Shamokin 30

South Williamsport 52, Line Mountain 45

Williamsport 59, Troy 26

Tri Valley Tournament

Championship

Juniata 32, Upper Dauphin 29

