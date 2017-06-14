UPDATE: Congressman Barletta reacts to shooting. He was on the team last year

UPDATE: US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton), issued a statement today:

“This is the first year since I’ve been a member of Congress that I am not playing in the Congressional Baseball Game. While I am safe, I am sickened by this morning’s horrific shooting. My prayers are with my friend Steve Scalise, my colleagues, their staff, the local first responders, and the Capitol Police officers whose bravery saved lives.”

The congressman has been on the GOP team since being elected but told WKOK earlier, the press of the presidential election year and other activities in Washington precluded his ongoing participation in the team. This is the first year he was not on the GOP team that came under fire today.

AP UPDATES: Police chief: The incident is over and the city is safe. At 7:09am, call came in about active shooter. Responding officers received and returned fire. Capital police were already there and fired at the suspect. Police helped do triage and first aid. The PD investigating now handing the case to the FBI.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise confirms that he has been shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery.

The Louisiana Republicans is in stable condition at a Washington hospital.

The statement says that before the surgery Scalise was “in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone.”

He praised the efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and other first responders.

Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.

9:50 a.m.

The police chief in Alexandria, Virginia, has confirmed that five people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice.

Michael L. Brown wouldn’t identify them or give their conditions.

He said Capitol Police were on the scene and returned fire.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot during the baseball practice in suburban Washington on Wednesday morning.

The police chief said nothing to shed light on the motive for the shooting. He said the FBI has joined the investigation.

9:41 a.m.

US Capitol Police say they have ‘robust police presence’ around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

In a statement, the Capitol Police say, “Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex.”

The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, “The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel.”

The Capitol Police say they are “investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds.”

9:30 a.m.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.

In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

Williams said the gunman has been detained.

Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

WASHINGTON – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot at congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning. He was at a practice at around 715am with several Republican Congressmen when shots were fired.

Alexandria Police have tweeted that the suspected gunman is in custody and is no longer a threat. According to Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL 5th District) at least 5 people are injured. Among those injured were two security detail, a staffer and Congressman Scalise who was air lifted from the scene but it is being reported that his injuries are not life threatening.

The suspected gunman was engaged with return gun fire by security detail before being apprehended. It is being reported that a possible 100 shots were fired during the exchange. Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) said during ABC’s Good Morning America that the two security detail saved many lives and that it would’ve been a massacre if they weren’t there. Sen Paul said that if it wasn’t for Congressman Scalise being present at the practice, the detail would not have even been there and many more would’ve been injured or even killed.

During an interview on Fox News, Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis said about three minutes before the shooting started, as he walked to his car, a man asked him if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing.

President Trump issued a statement saying he is deeply saddening by this tragedy, and his thoughts and prayers are with members of congress, their staffs, Capitol police, first responders and all others affected.