Cong. Marino withdraws from Drug Czar job

WASHINGTON – US Congressman Tom Marino (PA-10th, Cogan Station) has officially withdrawn his name from consideration from being a part of the Trump administration.

Speculation began to swirl that Marino would be tapped as drug Czar when CBS News reported it April 11th, but Marino’s camp has been quiet on the subject since that time. In Marino’s statement, he went on to reassure his constituency that he will remain in Congress and continue to support the President in any way he can.

Congressman Marino’s full statement:

“Due to a critical illness in my family, I have, with regret and the utmost respect, informed the White House that I must withdraw my name from consideration for Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. I thank the President for the enormous honor of considering me for this lead role in the effort to address one of the most pressing issues facing our nation and my state today: the opioid epidemic. I will remain in Congress and continue to support President Trump in whatever way I can.” (Christopher Elio)