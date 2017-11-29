Cong. Marino legislation protects public funds from sex harassment settlements 

WASHINGTON D.C. – When it comes to settlements resulting from sexual harassment by a member of Congress…that money won’t come from taxpayers according to legislation proposed by US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station). Cong. Marino introduced a bill Tuesday, a bill that also requires the Ethics Committee consider the expulsion of a Congressman or Senator if they commit an act of sexual harassment.

Marino says in a news release, “It is unconscionable that Congressman and Senators have taxpayers foot the bill for their disgusting actions.” (Matt Catrillo)