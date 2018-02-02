US Cong. Marino has more reaction to State of Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Tom Marino (R-10, Cogan Station) released a statement reacting to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address.

“The economy is taking off and reaching new heights. Deregulation and cutting of red tape has increased productivity. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law last year has led to millions of Americans receiving bonuses and seeing higher wages. Americans from every background and socioeconomic class are seeing expanded opportunities and greater success.”

“I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to implement many of the priorities he discussed tonight. Repairing our crumbling infrastructure, ensuring that we can remain competitive in the 21st Century and creating jobs for millions of Americans. Reforming our broken immigration laws so that we know who is entering our country and making sure it is in the best interest of our citizens. Maintaining the most powerful and greatest force for good in the world, our armed services, and the amazing men and women who serve our country.”

Congressman Marino will join WKOK’s On The Mark in studio next Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. to address this and other issues. He’ll also take calls.