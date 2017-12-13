US Congressman Tom Marino fires back at opioid critics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) is firing back at critics who say he softened the nation’s drug laws to benefit the drug industry, from whom he receives campaign contributions.

Congressman Marino says one particular detail in a report by 60 Minutes says their star source, Joe, is currently working as a trial lawyer actively pursuing lawsuits against drug distributors. He says it shows, “a severe conflict of interest and a disturbing bias.” Marino also claims Rannazzisi has shown a cavalier attitude toward the Controlled Substances Act.

Marino also said the term “imminent danger” was not defined in the law that he says that was making it difficult for legitimate patients to access needed medication. Marino attacked Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Claire McCaskill (D-MO), who both questioned Marino’s integrity following the media reports.

Reports by The Washington Post and 60 Minutes in October accused Marino of long-efforts trying to pass law allowing the drug industry to profit off people addicted to opioids. Marino again denied the accusations, saying he would never introduce or support legislation to make it easier for dangerous drugs to proliferate.

This week, the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing on the ‘Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act.’ That’s the controversial law touted by Congressman Marino that helps flood local municipalities with far more opioids than a typical community would consume. (Matt Catrillo)