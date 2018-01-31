U. S. Cong. Barletta, U.S. Senator Casey on State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers in Washington representing the Valley have released statements following President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address Tuesday evening.

Congressman Lou Barletta (PA-11) released the following statement:

“A year ago, President Trump took the helm of a country looking for direction. Divided for years by politicians pitting Americans against Americans, the old system of Washington first policies put wealth and opportunity out of reach for every day Americans. After President Trump’s first year in office, the unique optimism of the American people has returned, and returned at historic highs. The Dow’s 31 percent gain during his first year in office has been the fastest growth since FDR, adding trillions in value for the pensions and retirement accounts of regular Americans. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will be the jet fuel to the American economic engine. After passage, companies across America announced new investments in their employees and capital. Over three million workers so far are already receiving bonuses, higher wages, and new hires as a result of this historic tax rewrite.”

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is releasing the following statement on the President’s State of the Union address:

“Donald Trump’s presidency has been a series of broken promises to the middle class and workers, a fact which tonight’s address did not change. This Administration talks about helping workers and middle class families, but when it comes to actions, it’s all extreme right economics and decimating health care. After passing into law massive tax giveaways to the wealthiest and biggest corporations, Republicans in Congress now want to tackle “entitlement reform,” which is nothing more than the clever phrasing of a scheme to cut Social Security, Medicaid and Medicaid.”