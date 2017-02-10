Cong. Barletta: “Donald Trump will keep on being Donald Trump”

Congressman Lou Barletta addresses chambers

LEWISBURG – Donald Trump will keep on being Donald Trump, so said U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazleton) Friday when he addressed the Greater Susquehanna Valley and the Central Pennsylvania Chambers of Commerce. In front of a large crowd, the congressman spoke for 45 minutes, briefly highlighting the projects and committees he’s working on in Washington.

When asked about the brash behavior of President Trump, whom Congressman Barletta of whom has been publicly supportive, he says don’t expect that to change, “That kind of stuff is not going to stop. If anyone thinks Donald Trump is going to stop being Donald Trump, that’s just who he is. This is what he’s going to do and, for so many people who have supported him and wanted to see him come in, I don’t think their focus is on his tweets, as much as what he’s doing and the executive orders he’s signing.”

Cong. Barletta went into detail on his work on the infrastructure committee, but says funding is a continual problem, “They try to find pots of money. Money in Washington is like a fumble in football, whoever can dive on it first, gets the money. That’s no way to rebuild America’s infrastructure.”

The congressman then briefly touched on the Affordable Care Act, stating that he will not vote on a repeal until there is an adequate replacement, “We don’t want anybody to falls through the cracks. We don’t want anybody who is now able to get insurance to be out in the cold. So we’ve got to be very careful that as we do this, moving forward, make healthcare more affordable, that at the same time, we’re capturing the people who are able to take advantage of the Affordable Care Act.”

There were about two dozen protestors outside the venue today. (Christopher Elio)