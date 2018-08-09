Conflicting advice on diets—how about going back to basics

SUNBURY – When it comes to deciding what to eat, most people who pay attention to diet and nutrition say the information they receive is conflicting. So, going back to basics was the theme of a recent interview on WKOK. Kathryn Long, a Registered Dietician from Weis Markets said it’s important to start with basic information about carbohydrates, fats, protein, and other components of food.

As for carbs, she says the fad diets which are low in carbs are controversial, “Really, if you are going on a diet which is very much restricted in any major food group or component, please talk to your doctor or a Registered Dietician.” Emily Renninger, a colleague of Long’s said it is not possible to sustain long term on a carb free diet.

On the topic of proteins, Long said we need the amino acids provided in proteins as they are the building blocks for organs and tissue. She said the typical diet has a sufficient amount of protein in it. Renninger said, good sources are, “Lean beef, pork, chicken without the skin, fish, the recommendation is two servings of fish per week. One in ten Americans do not eat a recommended amount of fish… Also, plant based proteins, legumes, quinoa, tofu, tempeh, all those things are great sources of protein from plant sources.”

Additionally, the dieticians said fats are a major component of foods and are healthy. Recommended sources of healthy fats are nuts, seeds, olive oil, avocados, meat and dairy products. The most recent data shows that cholesterol is healthy in moderate amounts. Saturated fats are the ones to avoid. You can hear their entire interview at WKOK.com.