Confederate/Nazi flag burned at Valley Courthouses

SUNBURY – A Central Pennsylvania political activist was back in The Valley Tuesday leading demonstrations burning a Confederate flag and Nazi flag sewn together…and he was cited for one of them. Gene Stilp led the first flag burning demonstration at the Northumberland County Courthouse around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Stilp burned the Confederate and Nazi flag in trash cans in front of the court house.

He did the same at the Union County Courthouse later in the day and was later cited by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.

Stilp previously was in Columbia County for a burning demonstration. (Matt Catrillo)