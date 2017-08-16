Confederate monuments staying in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG – Despite the movement of taking down Confederate monuments honoring the Confederate Army, the ones in Gettysburg aren’t going anywhere. Gettysburg National Military Park officials tell the Hanover Evening Sun the park hasn’t received any complaints or requests related to the monuments.

The park memorializes soliders who fought and died during the Battle of Gettysburg, including men who served in the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.

A statue of General Robert E. Lee was removed from the Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, triggering this week’s violent white supremacist rally.