Condolences coming in for Judge Wiest

SUNBURY – Many people were saddened by the sudden loss of one of The Valley’s beloved judges, the death this week of Judge William Harvey Wiest. President Judge Charles Saylor said, “I worked with Bill for over 30 years and I never met anyone who was so always upbeat and pleasant to be around. He truly cared about being helpful to others. He will be missed greatly at the court house, as we relied on him so much.”

Flags will fly at half staff in Northumberland County, in memory of Judge William Harvey Wiest, who died this week. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch said he changed the county, by being humble, and remembering where he came from, “He put others before himself, and I think that that’s why you saw him get so involved with his community. He understood that having a position of prominence and being a professional who had certain skills that he could lend. He was not content to just use those to benefit himself, he wanted to benefit those around him.”

Judge Wiest died Saturday morning after sustaining a severe head injury in a fall at his home last Wednesday. He is remembered as being very active in his community, a honorable judge, and a family man. Funeral services are not yet announced, Judge Wiest was 71.

The commissioners issued a statement Saturday..

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Judge William H. Wiest this morning as we join them, and many others, in mourning the passing of a man who meant so much to his family, friends and community.

His devotion to his family and his community was immediately evident to all who worked with him over the years, and the dignity and professionalism with which he conducted himself while in public office will continue to serve as an inspiration and example for our community’s future leaders.

In honor of Judge Wiest and his lasting contributions to our community, the United States flag will be flown at half-mast at all County facilities this week.

Most Sincerely,

Northumberland County Commissioners Richard Shoch and Samuel Schiccatano