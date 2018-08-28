Condemned home collapses in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Residents inside a now condemned Sunbury home were evacuated after it collapsed last week. The Daily Item reports city code officers evacuated a Penn Street half double home August 21. Councilman Ric Reichner told the paper the owner, Francis Pehowic, attempted to demolish a portion of the duplex himself. Reichner said Pehowic did everything legal, however.

Reichner says the city and Redevelopment Authority is going to assist in the demolition. Reichner then told the paper the owner will have options afterwards to either fix, rebuild, or tear down the rest of the structure. The alley in front of the homes has been closed for the time being while the rest of the demolition takes place.