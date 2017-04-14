Home
Concealed carry seminars planned for May

Ali Stevens | |

ELYSBURG – Two concealed carry seminars are planned for May in Montour and Columbia Counties.  State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) is hosting the seminars to provide education to interested residents about Pennsylvania’s firearms and self-defense laws.

 

The seminars will be held Thursday May 11 at Roaring Creek Grange Hall in Catawissa from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday May 18 at Washington Fire Company in Danville from 6 to 8 p.m.  At both seminars, the county district attorney and sheriff will be present to talk with the public.

 

Due to space limitations, residents are required to RSVP in advance by calling 570-275-3700 or 570-648-8017.  There is no fee to attend.  The presentation will include details about Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws and the Castle Doctrine. (Ali Stevens)

