Concealed carry seminar to be held in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG – Valley residents interested in learning more about firearms safety and gun rights will have the opportunity to do so at an upcoming event. Convened by State House Member Fred Keller, the concealed carry seminar will be held on Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m at the Midd-West High School Auditorium.

Presentations will be offered by the Snyder County District Attorney’s Office, Snyder County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and Game Commission. The presenters will take questions from the audience and give information on obtaining a permit, hunting with a concealed firearm, and more.

Attendees are reminded that no weapons are permitted, as the event is on school property. Due to limited space, RSVP is requested by January 25. To register, contact the office of Rep. Fred Keller at 570-966-0052 or visit his website, www.RepFredKeller.com. (Alex Reichenbach)