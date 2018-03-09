Route 147, Route 405 and Route 15 will undergo CSVT changes

SHAMOKIN DAM – Valley motorists will have to learn new state and local road numbers around here when the CSVT is done. Matt Beck, PennDOT Assistant Plans Engineer went over the changes at Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee Meeting.

The first big change is existing Route 147 running through Northumberland and Sunbury will be redesignated as Route 405, “So Route 405 will continue south from Montandon along Duke Street and Water Street across Packer Island and along Front Street in Sunbury.”

The new CSVT northern section highway will then be Route 147 from Montandon to the new Winfield interchange, then run south along existing Route 15 and across the Veterans Memorial Bridge to tie into existing Route 147 in Sunbury.

Beck says there will also be changes along Routes 11 & 15 through Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf, “Once the southern section of CSVT is completed , that southern section will mostly be designated as Route 15. So then the existing golden strip will be designated as Route 11 and Business Route 15.”

Beck says there will be temporary signage when just the northern section opens. Permanent signage will then be installed when the southern section is completed. You can see a full map of the changes at csvt.com.