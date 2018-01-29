Complete running from Sunday night’s Grammy Awards

The Latest: Bruno Mars wins album of the year Grammy Award

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 60th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday night in New York (all times local):

11 p.m.

Bruno Mars has won the album of the year Grammy Award for “24K Magic,” capping an epic night for the pop star.

The award is Mars’ sixth win of the day. Mars acknowledged fellow nominees in the category, including Jay-Z, Lorde and Childish Gambino.

Mars says, “You guys are the reason I’m in the studio pulling my hair out.”

Mars urged the Grammy Awards to not play him off the stage as the show had during one of his earlier wins, but the music did come up toward the end of his speech.

Mars also performed his song “Finesse” with Cardi B earlier in the ceremony.

10:35 p.m.

Bruno Mars is the winner of the Grammy Award for record of the year for “24K Magic.”

It is Mars’ fifth win, and he gave a shout-out to his father. Mars says, “My father, if you’re watching this, dad I love you. Look at me pop, I’m at the Grammys right now!”

Mars is having a big night, previously performing his song “Finesse” with Cardi B.

He beat out several other top nominees, including Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar, for the record of the year honor.

10:15 p.m.

In one of the more striking moments of a pointedly political Grammy Awards, host James Corden gathered celebrity readers — including Hillary Clinton — to read from Michael Wolff’s best-seller “Fire and Fury” about President Donald Trump’s White House.

In a pre-taped segment, Corden said a shoo-in winner to next year’s Grammys would be the audio book recording to “Fire and Fury.” Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Cardi B were among those who tried reading from Wolff’s book. Cardi B said, “He lives his life like this?!”

But the star cameo was Clinton who read a brief excerpt from the book.

Earlier in the broadcast, U2 performed in front of the Statue of Liberty. And Camila Cabello spoke passionately as “a proud Cuban-Mexican born in Havana” on behalf of immigrants. Cabello said, “This country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream.”

10 p.m.

Bruno Mars is the winner of the Grammy Award for best song of the year for his hit “That’s What I Like”

Mars beamed as he accepted the award and thanked a group of men he said helped him create the song.

It is Mars’ fourth win on Sunday. He also won for best R&B song and best R&B performance for “That’s What I Like,” and best R&B album for “24K Magic.”

9:50 p.m.

Kesha has performed the song “Praying” after a powerful introduction from Janelle Monae.

Monae said she is standing in solidarity with all young women in entertainment, “and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time’s Up.”

She continued to say that time is up on pay inequality, discrimination, harassment and abuses of power.

Kesha was joined onstage by a chorus of women, including Bebe Rexha, Andra Day and Cyndi Lauper.

9:30 p.m.

Three artists who performed at a country music festival that became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history honored those music fans lost at deadly concert attacks with a tearful performance at the Grammy Awards.

Country artists Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne delivered a moving performance of Eric Clapton’s Grammy winning classic “Tears in Heaven.”

Church seemed to struggle to speak before the performance, and Morris’ microphone did not work during most of her remarks. Church said, “All of country music was reminded in the most tragic way then connection we share with fans and the loving power that music will always provide.”

The artists put their own spin on the mournful song in honor of the victims at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October in Las Vegas, as well as a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in May.

9:25 p.m.

Chris Stapleton is the winner Grammy Award for best country album.

Stapleton won for his album “From a Room: Vol. 1.”

It is the country singer’s third Grammy win on Sunday. He also won for best country solo performance for “Either Way” and best country song for “Broken Halos.”

9 p.m.

Dave Chappelle has won best comedy album at the 90th Grammy Awards for his first comedy album in more than 12 years.

Chappelle was presented with the award Sunday for the double album of his two Netflix specials, “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” Chappelle won over Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Hart.

Chappelle also joined Kendrick Lamar, Bono and the Edge for the broadcast’s opening number. He later presented the award for best rap album to Lamar.

The comedian opened his speech by saying, “Boy. I am honored to win an award, finally.”

He closed it by telling the crowd, “See you on Monday.”

8:55 p.m.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B took it back to the 90’s with their performance of their hit song “Finesse,” a throwback homage with elements of “In Living Color,” New Jack Swing and R&B all thrown in together.

Mars, who won three Grammy awards already and was nominated for three more, including album and record and song of the year, showed off his dance moves with his backing band in colorful matching outfits.

Cardi B, the flamboyant rapper behind the mega hit “Bodak Yellow” added her own flair to the performance as well with her rapping and dancing.

8:50 p.m.

Pink stood alone on the Grammy stage wearing jeans and a T-shirt to sing her new song “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.”

It was a subdued performance from the entertainer who has performed on previous Grammy telecasts while swinging from the ceiling.

The three-time Grammy winner was a nominee Sunday for pop solo performance for “What About Us,” but the prize went to Ed Sheeran for “Shape of You.”

8:40 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar is the winner of the Grammy Award for best rap album.

Lamar won for his album “DAMN.”

It’s been a big night for Lamar, who won five Grammy Awards, including three during a pre-telecast ceremony.

Lamar also opened the show with a blistering performance of several of his songs from the album.

8:35 p.m.

Writer-director-actor Donald Glover has performed at the Grammy Awards as his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino.

Wearing a white suit and backed by a four-piece band, Glover as Gambino sang “Terrified” from his album “Awaken My Love.” Childish Gambino was nominated for five Grammys Sunday, including album of the year.

Glover/Gambino won a Grammy during the pre-telecast ceremony. Glover also won two Emmy awards last year, for acting and directing his TV series “Atlanta.” His Grammy win Sunday brings him halfway to EGOT status — the title given to those who’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

8:30 p.m.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are performing their hit “Despacito” at the Grammy Awards. The song has become one of the biggest global hits of all time, and its video is the world’s most popular, with five billion views.

“Despacito” is up for three Grammys Sunday, including song of the year and record of the year. The performance brought the crowd to its feet, with some audience members filming the act on their cell phones and singing along.

Host James Corden joked that he had never heard the song before and Fonsi and Daddy Yankee should get it on the radio.

8:15 p.m.

Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste are performing a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino on the Grammy Awards.

Batiste sat at the piano and kicked things off on vocals with Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame.” Clark followed on the guitar with Berry’s “Maybelline.”

Clark thanked the two late entertainers “for all the music that you made possible.”

Batiste and Clark then presented the pop solo award to Ed Sheeran for “Shape of You.”

Sheeran did not attend Sunday’s ceremony.

8 p.m.

Alessia Cara is the winner of the Grammy Award for best new artist, and though she says she’s dreamed of the honor for her whole life, she doesn’t have a speech planned.

Cara nervously accepted the award Sunday evening and urged people to “support real music and real artists.”

Cara said at the beginning of her speech: “I’ve been like pretend winning Grammys since I was kid like in the shower, so you’d think I have the speech thing down but I absolutely don’t.”

She held up the award before leaving the stage and said, “My mind is blown.”

