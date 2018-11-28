CommunityAid to give nearly $230,000 in Giving Tuesday grants

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – CommunityAid branches are giving away big money to 48 local churches, charities and first responders in celebration of Giving Tuesday. In a news release, CommunityAid officials say they’ve awarded nearly $230,000 in project grants. The grants were awarded to the organizations based on several factors, including community impact.

10 Valley organizations will benefit from these grants. CommunityAid is a faith-based nonprofit that has given more than $11.8 million in contributions to others organizations. See the full list of Valley organizations benefiting below.

Benefiting Valley organizations: