CommunityAid to give nearly $230,000 in Giving Tuesday grants

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – CommunityAid branches are giving away big money to 48 local churches, charities and first responders in celebration of Giving Tuesday. In a news release, CommunityAid officials say they’ve awarded nearly $230,000 in project grants. The grants were awarded to the organizations based on several factors, including community impact.
10 Valley organizations will benefit from these grants. CommunityAid is a faith-based nonprofit that has given more than $11.8 million in contributions to others organizations. See the full list of Valley organizations benefiting below.
Benefiting Valley organizations:
- $5,000 for Central PA Youth Ministries, Selinsgrove
- $5,000 for Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Selinsgrove
- $3,120 for Higher Ground Assembly of God, Selinsgrove
- $5,000 for Hummels Wharf Fire Company, Selinsgrove
- $5,000 Meadowview Christian Academy, Selinsgrove
- $5,000 Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove
- $3,500 Mifflinburg Assembly Church, Selinsgrove
- $5,000 Mountainside Assembly of God, Selinsgrove
- $5,000 Otterbein UMC, Sunbury
- $5,000 Rescue Hose Company, Selinsgrove