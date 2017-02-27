Community River Walk to bring The Valley together

SELINSGROVE — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is hosting another event in the “Valley Together, Never Alone” series. This is an initiative led by the United Way’s Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council. The latest event is Sunday in Selinsgrove.

A community river walk is being held to bring people together and highlight the importance of creating a community where everyone feels safe and welcome. The event will begin in “The Commons” area located at the corner of Market and Pine Streets in Selinsgrove. Local speakers will kick off the event with brief remarks and music. Attendees will then walk to the Isle of Que and walk along the Susquehanna River. They can then meet back at The Commons for light refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. There will also be a live performance by the Children’s Choir from St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. (Ali Stevens)