Community garden planned for Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – A new community garden is planned for Northumberland. Christ United Methodist Church of Northumberland will have a groundbreaking on Sunday at 10 a.m. for their community garden project.

Produce will be grown in the garden to supplement community dinners for the needy. Unlike other community gardens in the area, church members will be doing the gardening and growing, while members of the community are welcome to take what they need. Everyone is welcome to attend the groundbreaking on Sunday. (Ali Stevens)