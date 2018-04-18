Community fields in Middleburg damaged

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg woman is facing charges after police say she damaged two community fields in the borough with her vehicle. Middleburg police say the first incident was reported Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Officers say they first received word of damaged at the community ball field done by a vehicle driving and spinning its tires across the infield and outfield. Officers say the incident may have occurred between Sunday evening and Monday morning. Police say volunteers had just completed grooming the field Saturday in preparation for a game Monday.

Later in the day at 6:15 p.m. a witness observed a vehicle causing damged to another community field used for parking for the Middleburg Firemen’s Carnival. Police then determined it was the same vehicle caused the damage. Officers say the vehicle was operated by a 22-year-old Middleburg woman and a 19-year-old female was a passenger at the time.

The vehicle was impounded pending additional processing. Charges will be filed against the driver for violations of criminal mischief and related offenses. When questioned by police about the incident, the women said they were just having fun and wondered if the vehicle could make it through the mudded area. Their names are not being disclosed by police.