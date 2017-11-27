Community Action Agency participates in Giving Tuesday

SUNBURY − It’s the season of giving, and what better day to give on than to help families during the upcoming global day of giving. Emily Mrusko, Development Director of the Union Snyder Community Action Agency, and Sue Auman, Executive Director of the U-S CAA, joined WKOK Sunrise earlier this week.

Auman talked about the community services that the U-S CAA has to offer, “We have in our community services component we provide energy, food, as I mentioned housing, clothing, transportation, services. We have information and referral, too for our broad, broad partner network. You know, we have so many people in the area that are doing good things through non-profits and churches . So we help people connect with whatever they might need.”

Mrusko discussed their participation in the upcoming global day of giving, also known as Giving Tuesday, which will take place next Tuesday, November 28, “It follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and it’s a day to encourage giving globally. So millions of charities are gonna be participating in this Giving Tuesday around the world, and we’re bringing it to our community here in the valley.”

To learn more about the U-S CAA or to make an online donation, go to www.union-snydercaa.org/givingtuesday. You can hear the full interview at WKOK.com.