Committee recommends moving police station building

SUNBURY— The Sunbury Police Department should move out of their current location on Market Street—that’s the recommendation made to city council by the police department building committee.

Councilman Chris Reis is on the committee, “We have recommended for the rest of council, to move the police station out of the current building we are in now on Market Street. Mainly because of the policing philosophy that Chief Miller would like to instill in the current department. It does not match with the current building we are in now, and there are some repairs that need to be done so with think it would be better suited for something else.”

He says the police department building needs to have more square footage and they would prefer everything to be on one level. While the city cleans up the financial mess they are in over the cost of defending lawsuits and other legal entanglements, they will not move forward with anything concerning the police department building at this time.

The committee will also stop meeting, “We are going to take a break right now and start focusing on a couple other things and I’d say September pick it back up again and really starting diving into this and try to do something for next year and we really want to start diving into grants.”

The committee consists of council members Reis and Ric Reichner, along with a local contractor, an architect, a business person and Police Chief Timothy Miller.