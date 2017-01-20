Commissioners discuss potential medical marijuana operation

SELINSGROVE – A medical marijuana growing operation is considering a Snyder County location, but commissioners say the decision will be up to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Commissioner Malcolm Derk says CannaMed Green, Inc. of East Stroudsburg made a presentation to the board about their proposed operation, “I believe it was Tuesday the application was actually released for these firms that were interested. They have about two months to complete the application. My understanding is that they expect to complete that application within the two month time period, but they have not yet submitted.”

Commissioner chairman Joe Kantz says local officials have no say in the permitting process, “My understanding of everything so far is that the local elected officials will have absolutely no say, from the municipalities, to the counties, as to whether or not someone gets a permit or not. Now, there still could be implications with certain zoning laws. Obviously, zoning is not going to be superseded by a permit.”

Derk says a growing operation would bring new jobs to the area, “The number of jobs that they plan to include at this location would be around 30 to 50 within the first year and potentially growing up to 70 within three years. The jobs, they claim, would pay between $20 and $25 an hour which are very respectable wages in this area.”

Kantz recognizes the potential positive impact of having a licensed growing operation in the county, but still has concerns, “There obviously is an economic development component to this issue and there’s also the administration of that as far as how is it going to be dispensed. That’s really been my hesitation to support the thing in its entirety is because of how I feel the dispensing side is not really being handled correctly, but that’s my opinion.”

The Department of Health divided the state into six regions for licensed growers and dispensaries and there will be a limited number of permits issued in each region, “It’s merely speculative at this point because potentially 900 growers are vying for 12 applications and out of those 12 applications, each region can have 2 growing operations.”

CannaMed Green is reportedly looking at the current site of Colonial Furniture’s manufacturing facility in Freeburg. Permits for growers and dispensaries will be issued at the end of June, at the earliest.