Commissioner Schiccatano: County to save big money for new district judge office

SUNBURY – A new office is on the way for Northumberland County Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl. During a recent public meeting, county commissioners voted 2-1 to adopt a contract with Catino Associates Inc. of Shamokin to begin design of what will be the new office location. That will be at 45 Locust Street in Milton. The current location is at 1 Broadway in Milton.

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the county will save big time money, instead of remodeling and continuing to pay rent at the current location, “Mr. Diehl is the one who told us about the property and we went up and both I and (Commissioner Chairman) Rick (Shoch) looked at it, we had our architect look at, Mr. Catino, we also had our appraiser look at it. This was a no-brainer to save somewhere probably a half-million dollars.”

Though no official numbers have been given, Schiccatano estimates the project will cost between $70,000 and $100,000. Had the county decided to remodel and continue paying rent at the current Broadway location, Schiccatano says the county would’ve paid $650,000 by the end of the new lease. Commissioner Kymberley Best voted against the contract and has been against the project.

Schiccatano took exception to her criticism, “We were all invited up to meet with this company and Rick and myself were the only ones that went there. We probably had anywhere between 10 to 15 meetings. Rick and myself were the only ones who attended that. So I take exception to anyone, after I put in all these hours and all this work to do the right thing, to criticize anything.”

Commissioner Best simply says now is not the time, “We have a major capital project going on. The expenses aren’t going to be known for the first year going into the budget when the prison does open and we haven’t been able to financially finish the 911 project. I just feel like we have to tackle both major projects before we put up a new courthouse that we don’t necessarily need right now.”

The project includes a new sound-proof court room, remodeling existing offices, and parking lot repairs.