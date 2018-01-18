Commissioner Best unhappy, wasn’t told about suing Coal Township

SUNBURY – Another chapter of Northumberland County vs. Coal Township is being written. The county announced Wednesday it will sue the township over the substantial permit fees the commissioners say they had to pay the township for the new county prison.

Commissioner Kymberley Best is against suing the township, and she again voiced her displeasure on WKOK’s On The Mark, “Suing another municipality, win, lose or draw, we all lose. Let’s say the township wins…because let’s say the township wins…Coal Township has spent their $220,000 on defending that case. That takes money away from the taxpayers.”

In a news release Wednesday, Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano say the township’s method of calculating its fees is excessive and an illegal tax. They also say the township failed to produced documentation requested by the county critical to further discussion on the matter.

Though the county had threatened in the past to sue the township, Best said she never knew the county would sue the township now, “I was at a work session Tuesday, where we talked about a million myriad of county issues, and never once was it brought up that was the day they were filing. No one told me that.”

The county paid nearly $162,000 in inspection fees, then paid an additional estimated $221,000 in protest last year. (Matt Catrillo)