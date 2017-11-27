Commissioner Best “deeply dismayed” in latest TrueCore saga development 



SUNBURY – The latest development in the TrueCore vs. Northumberland County case has Commissioner Kymberly Best “deeply dismayed.” In a letter to WKOK, Commissioner Best expressed her continuing concerns. She says fellow Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Rick Shoch have “failed to answer a single charge I have made against them” regarding what she claims is an illegal tax break for TrueCore Behavioral Solutions LLC. Best says rather than facing county taxpayers, Shoch and Schiccatano relied on erroneous legal analysis.

In an email to WKOK last week, Schiccatano and Shoch stated no taxes are due at this time from the for-profit company, citing county law. They say when a company takes over tax exempt property in the middle of the year, the tax exemption stays until the beginning of the New Year. Then recalculations would take place to see if that acquired property is taxable.

Best says this is not the issue…rather, it’s the status of the occupant of those buildings that has changed. She says since 2001, the Commonwealth Court has said it is “perfectly permissible to send interim bills in the middle of a tax year when the use shifts from tax-exempt to taxable.”

The commissioners meet again December 5th, and this issue will likely be a topic of discussion. Commissioner Best’s letter is listed below. (Matt Catrillo)

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY COMMISSIONER KYMBERLEY BEST

Response to Nov. 22, 2017 Shoch/Schiccatano Release

I am deeply dismayed to find that Commissioners Shoch and Schiccatano have entirely failed to answer any single charge I have made against them concerning their illegal real estate tax break for TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, LLC.

Rather than face the taxpayers of this County with straightforward answers, they rely on erroneous legal analysis. The case they cited, Appeal of Hendel , a 1961 decision, fixes only the value attached to a building during a tax year.

In the case of TrueCore, this is not at all the issue. The assessor has a tax card showing values for the leased buildings and those values are not in question. Rather, it is the status of the occupant of those buildings that has changed. Shoch and Schiccatano ought to know that since 2001, our Commonwealth Court has held in Atlantic City Electric Company v. United School District , 780 A.2d 766, it is perfectly permissible to send interim bills in the middle of a tax year when the use shifts from tax-exempt to taxable.

This shift is exactly what has happened with the TrueCore lease. Taxpayers should ask why Schiccatano, who is charged with oversight of the assessor’s office, has not directed the assessor to prepare a lease parcel? Further, why are Shoch and Schiccatano, who are supposed to be on the side of the taxpayers, making so many arguments in favor of a for-profit company? Why aren’t we hearing from TrueCore? Why are they speaking on TrueCore’s behalf?

Shoch and Schiccatano hope to divert the attention of the tax payers with red herrings about meeting attendance. In the coming days, I will publicly announce the documents and information I have concerning their secret side deals with TrueCore.

I remain firmly on the side of the taxpayers, Coal Township and the Shamokin Area School District. Send the tax bills and let TrueCore fight them.