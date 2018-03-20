Commissioner Best breaks w/ county on suit against Coal Twp.

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County Commissioner is distancing herself from the county’s lawsuit against Coal Township. Commissioner Kymberley Best filed a motion Monday requesting the court “dismiss the county’s complaint.”

The Daily Item reports the initial lawsuit was filed by fellow county commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano over a building permit fees dispute for the future county prison.

Now Best says she has two reasons in filing the motion…one being the questions in litigation are costly both financially and for the county and the township. She’s also concerned about a precedent that could impact the establishment and collection of fees by the county and county municipalities.

A hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Northumberland County Courthouse between the county and Coal Township.