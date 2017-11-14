SHAMOKIN – Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a two alarm commercial building fire in Shamokin Tuesday morning. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at 10 North Market Street.

Northumberland County Fire Wire says its nearby the former Harry’s Bar and Grill building. County communications says four people were pulled from the fire. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A cause is still being determined. Shamokin, Elysburg, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, and Coal Township fire companies were dispatched. Elysburg EMS was also dispatched. (Matt Catrillo)