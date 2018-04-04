Comedian /TV host Chelsea Handler visits Bucknell

LEWISBURG – A well known comedian, TV host, writer, and author didn’t hold back any feelings in a visit to the Valley Tuesday night. Chelsea Handler visited Bucknell University to discuss her mission in getting more involved in U.S. politics, which she says sparked by the election of President Donald Trump.

Handler told spectators she’s taking the year off from her career to do and know more, “Why was I so disengaged from the rest of the country? Why didn’t I know more? Why wasn’t I informed enough? Why I couldn’t believe this was never a possibility? It was very hard to grabble with it, and I’m not the only person who feels that way which is comforting.”

Handler then voiced her frustration about continued racial tensions in the U.S. She says our country is “stuck” for not admitting what wrong has been done in the past, “I get why black people are pissed off. We need to be pissed off for them, for it to be over, and to have an honest and engaging conversation about why people were marginalized and the civil rights movement didn’t even have the impact it should’ve had.”

The comedian also voiced her displeasure with recent gun violence in schools around the country, “We’re talking about children getting shot at schools. I think I’m just hopeful for a time where the NRA doesn’t exist. There’s no reason to have an AR-15 or an assault weapon. If children’s lives aren’t valued, then we’ve lost the soul of America.”

Handler recently signed a deal with NBC to created scripted and unscripted programming. She also has an untitled memoir coming out soon that contains never before shared details of her personal life.