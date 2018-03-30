Columbia County man arrested on child pornography charges

CATAWISSA— A state and local police, and FBI dragnet captured a Columbia County man on child pornography charges. The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crimes Unit along with the FBI arrested 31-year-old Bradley Rebuck March 28 in Catawissa.

Rebuck was charged with numerous counts of sexual abuse of children in relation to dissemination and possessing child pornography as well as one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Rebuck was arraigned Wednesday and place in the Columbia County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for April 10.

State police say, troopers, the FBI, local police and other lawmen were in on the child pornography investigation in Columbia County.