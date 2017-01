MONTOUR TWP – Fire crews responded to a two alarm blaze in Montour Township, Columbia County. The initial call came in at 8:45 a.m. Friday morning for a fire at 103 Tower Drive.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the house was a total loss. Four dogs belonging to the homeowner died in the blaze.

Montour Township fire chief Brian Fosse said crews from Lightstreet, Espy, Buckhorn, Catawissa, Bloomsburg, Goodwill Hose Company, and East End Fire Company assisted Montour Township at the scene.