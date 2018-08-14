Columbia County hard hit by heavy rains Monday

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Town officials evacuated a few hundred people from part of Bloomsburg after a rain-swollen Fishing Creek began to inundate their neighborhood. Police sounded a siren late Monday afternoon for a mandatory evacuation . Farther north, Fishing Creek in central Columbia County spilled from its banks Monday, flooding Benton and nearby areas.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Columbia Montour Vo-Tech School. This has changed from Reliance Fire Company. Animals may go with you as long as they are crated.

Benton Police and PennDot have requested that if you are not a Benton resident do not go into Benton.

Route 487 Main Street Benton is closed around the Hoboken Sub Shop. Bloomsburg police say no injuries have been reported during an evacuation so far.