Columbia County attorney placed on temporary suspension

Valley attorney placed on temporary suspension

HARRISBURG – A Columbia County attorney has had his law license suspended. The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania says Attorney Clyde Middleton of Bloomsburg, has been placed on temporary suspension.

This comes after having filed a petition consenting to the temporary suspension with the Supreme Court. The suspension will take effect May 3. WKOK is attempting to contact Middleton for comment. The court doesn’t indictate what infraction, if any, Middleton may have committed. Efforts to contact attorney Middleton were not successful.