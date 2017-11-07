Columbia Co. fatal crash victim identified

COLUMBIA COUNTY – A Stillwater man who died in a crash Monday in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County has been identified…state police tell us it was 41-year-old Kenneth Frederick. He died when he crashed his pick-up truck along Route 487 Monday morning.

Bloomsburg state police say the crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Frederick was traveling on Route 487 when he went off the roadway. Frederick then swiped a tree before striking a second tree head on. He was not wearing a seat belt. (Matt Catrillo)