Collection agency scam targeting Valley residents

WKOK Staff | April 24, 2018 |

SUNBURY—There is another scam targeting Northumberland County residents. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says on April 23 a Mount Carmel woman received a letter in the mail from a company called the First National Collection Bureau. The letter indicated that Washington National Bank filed a court action against her in Northumberland County Court in the amount of $8,941. The action was allegedly related to unpaid debt on a Visa card.

 

DA Matulewicz says the Mount Carmel resident then called the number provided and was told a judge has ordered her to pay the amount in full or enter into an agreement to make monthly payments.

 

The resident told the scammer she never had a Visa card issued by the name of that bank and never received any notice. Numerous complaints can be found online regarding this alleged collection agency scam.

