Cold weather isn’t stopping progress on Duke Street in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND– Work continues this week on the $13.7 million Duke Street project in Northumberland. PennDOT says Duke Street will be paved this week between Fifth and Eight Streets.

Gas line relocation continues on Duke Street and Front Street, and this week parking will be restricted on Front Street. This work may cause delays on Duke and Front Streets.

Utility work continues between Fifth and Eighth Streets and Duke Street may be controlled by flaggers outside of the road closure. More information at penndot.gov/dukestreet. ( Sarah Benek )