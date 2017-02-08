Col-Mont Gobblers Chapter hosting hunting banquet

SUNBURY — A non-profit hunting organization is hosting a banquet in the Valley. The Col-Mont (Columbia-Montour) Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting their 23rd annual Hunting Heritage Banquet. The federation was founded in 1973 with a mission dedicated to conserving wild turkeys and preserving hunting traditions.

Regional director Walt Bingaman, a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise, talked about the Danville chapter, “Ten of the last eleven years, Pennsylvania leads the country in fundraising the membership for the National Wild Turkey Federation. With our deep hunting heritage here in Pennsylvania, that’s not hard to believe. We have almost 90 groups that we call chapters. Our chapter based in Danville is called the Col-Mont Gobblers.”

Bingaman says the Hunting Heritage Banquet is held to raise funds for various federation projects, “Obviously when we do research and outreach, we do need funds. So, how do we raise funds? A lot of the funds that we raise are through our Hunting Heritage Banquet system. We do have a live auction, we have a silent auction, and we have raffles at our banquet.”

Bingaman says a once in a lifetime auction item was donated by field producer Matt Bauer, “He spoke to me after this past August banquet at the Front Street Station and said I’d like to donate my videographer skills to create a life-long memory for someone. I will follow them around. I will film their hunt. We can edit it and they will have that memory for a lifetime.”

The 23rd annual Hunting Heritage Banquet will take place on Saturday, February 11 at the Pine Barn Inn in Danville. Doors open at 5:00 p.m and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more banquet details and to reserve tickets, call Matt Swartz at 570-490-2784. Walt Bingaman and Matt Bauer were recent guests on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to their full interview online at www.wkok.com. (Alex Reichenbach)