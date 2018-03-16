Colonel John Kelly Road closed by fuel spill after crash

LEWISBURG—Colonel John Kelly Road is closed in Kelly Township, Union County due to a diesel fuel spill that was resulted from an accident. PennDOT says the road is closed between Route 15 and Churches Road/Hospital Drive due to the 3pm crash Friday.

Union County Communications tells WKOK a vehicle struck the saddle tank of a tractor-trailer resulting in a diesel spill. They say no injuries have been reported. William Cameron Fire Company, Union County Emergency Management, North Ridge Hazmat, and the state Department of Environmental Protection were dispatched to the scene in Kelly Township, Union County.